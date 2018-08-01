Regarding the July 27 Local Digest item “Takoma Park project moves forward”:

This is such sad news for the Takoma Park community, where I have lived for the past several years. To be clear, this is a relatively modest and green development project. The problem at the heart of the matter is that this ostensibly good development project isn’t Takoma Park. It will likely promote racial and economic segregation, exacerbate traffic problems and further divide the community, among other concerns.

The culture of Takoma Park is special. It has long been a place where inclusivity, progressive values, diversity and activism are cherished. And it’s hard to fully encapsulate how unpopular and controversial this project has been — and will continue to be.

As an international-development practitioner who has lived and worked in Latin America, Africa and Asia, I’ve witnessed, heard and thought about the tensions between preserving culture and generating economic growth firsthand.

This can be a complicated and messy topic, though I’ve learned that some people have an easier time giving up their culture. That’s clearly the case for the five members of the Takoma Park City Council who voted to send the proposal to be reviewed — all of whom have been entrusted with unique power to preserve and, when necessary, fight for Takoma Park’s culture.

It will be interesting to see where the council members (including Mayor Kate Stewart) who supported this project are in a few years. Even if the credible recall efforts already underway don’t succeed, reelection seems unlikely.

Taylor Dibbert, Takoma Park