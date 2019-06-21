The June 18 Economy & Business article “At home, patience with tariffs thinning” reported likely effects of across-the-board tariffs on Chinese and Mexican imports: rising prices for consumers, American job losses and disrupted production at U.S. companies. Unmentioned was another likely impact of such tariffs: increased smuggling.

Trump administration officials must be out of their minds thinking that they could effectively enforce tariffs on annual imports of close to $540 billion from China and $350 billion from Mexico without incentivizing significant smuggling, particularly across the Mexican border. A major effect of such tariffs could well be further disrespect for the country’s laws as even reputable companies find that they have to cheat to remain competitive. It would be yet another example of President Trump’s encouraging lawless behavior, such as Mr. Trump’s business’s hiring of undocumented workers and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway’s violations of the Hatch Act.

Mr. Trump would be taking us back not to the 1930s but to the 1830s, when Samuel Swartwout, the collector of customs at the Port of New York, absconded with today’s equivalent of $30 million. Guess on whose watch this occurred: Mr. Trump’s favorite, Andrew Jackson. You can’t make this stuff up.

Chris Gerrard, Rockville

The June 18 article about U.S. reaction to tariffs presented contradictory information on the possible effects of tariffs on Chinese imports to American end-users. Some say it will not show up in our prices very much; others say it will.

As an economist at the Treasury Department in the 1970s, I analyzed such effects for the Nixon administration’s 10 percent import surcharge and subsequent Smithsonian currency revaluations. This 1970s experience showed that foreign producers and U.S. importers may substantially absorb a tariff and currency revaluation in their profit margins — keeping product prices from rising very much for American end-users. It all depends on the end-user’s sensitivity to price changes.

Take the case of goods imported from Japan at that time. For Japanese iron and steel mill products, in which there was high sensitivity to price changes, the foreign producer and American importer together absorbed more than 70 percent of the Japanese currency revaluation and tariff. This is relevant for the Chinese tariffs we imposed on their industrial goods in 2018. But for a differentiated Japanese consumer product, such as bicycles, there was much less price sensitivity. And we found that more than 80 percent of the Smithsonian currency revaluation and tariff was passed through to the American consumer. This is relevant for the tariff on Chinese consumer goods that is possible now.

Lawrence "Larry" Schwartz, Fairfax

