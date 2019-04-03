The March 29 news article “Democrats’ policy plans would probably mean tax hikes for the middle class” was an informative and timely summary. On the taxation side, it surprises me that so little attention has been paid to the simplest solution: achieve equity and revenue increases for whatever purpose, including paying down the national debt, by taxing dividends, capital gains and carried interest at the same rate as earned income.

Philosophically and morally, there can be no excuse for lower taxation of money earned by money than money earned by sweat. The arguments of the past — that dividend income has already been taxed once at the corporate level, etc. — carry much less weight with the lower corporate tax rates of the recent tax “reform” bill.

The wealth taxes and, frankly, confiscatory tax rates that some Democratic candidates have proposed add complexity. Equalizing taxation of unearned income simplifies the tax system. What could be better? Equity and simplification.

Christopher E. Goldthwait, Washington