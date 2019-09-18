The Sept. 13 front-page article “A bishop’s lavish life at church expense” was a fine bit of investigative journalism that brought to light the details of the millions spent by West Virginia Bishop Michael J. Bransfield on private jets, limousines, jewelry, ritzy hotels, pricey home renovations and other luxuries. But it buried possibly the most important sentence in the next-to-last column on an inside page: “As a tax-exempt charity, the church is prohibited from spending on luxuries or services that unduly benefit an individual.” That is the bit that relates to the common good and to those of us who are not part of the Roman Catholic Church. I’m glad Mr. Bransfield’s successor expresses the intent to recover funds used for personal benefit, but how about the taxpayers? By not holding tax-exempt organizations accountable, we are essentially subsidizing this sort of behavior.

Marian Lapp, Arlington

