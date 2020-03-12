Robert J. Samuelson’s March 9 op-ed, “How much can we tax the rich?,” asked how much we can ask those who benefit most from this economy to help pay for their good fortune in having their work rewarded so handsomely. Mr. Samuelson’s piece posed wealth taxes in terms of reducing the almost $17 trillion current national debt held by the public. The focus is on the people as sources of taxable income, which is, of course, personal and divisive.

May I suggest the fossil-energy industry as another, less personal but far more deserving source of taxation on wealth? This industry’s products and processes are responsible for climate change, the costs of which are already enormous and rising. It is heavily subsidized, lightly taxed and politically invasive. Any denial of causality for the calamity the planet faces has been long refuted by even conservatives. Taxing this industry’s carbon-emitting products and profits is long overdue.

Ralph Bennett, Silver Spring