May I suggest the fossil-energy industry as another, less personal but far more deserving source of taxation on wealth? This industry’s products and processes are responsible for climate change, the costs of which are already enormous and rising. It is heavily subsidized, lightly taxed and politically invasive. Any denial of causality for the calamity the planet faces has been long refuted by even conservatives. Taxing this industry’s carbon-emitting products and profits is long overdue.
Ralph Bennett, Silver Spring