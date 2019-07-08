The July 2 editorial “Raise the age to buy cigarettes” failed to mention the most effective method for reducing the number of new smokers: Raise the tax on cigarettes. Young people are far more sensitive to the price of cigarettes than they are to the identification requirements to purchase these cancer-causing products. The federal tax on a pack of cigarettes is $1.01; the Virginia tax is 30 cents. The federal tax was last raised in 2009. The average state tax is $1.81 per pack. Virginia’s proximity to the District ($4.50 per-pack local tax) and New York City ($5.85) helps fuel multimillion-dollar smuggling operations in those cities.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that 90 percent of smokers started by age 18, exactly when they are most price-sensitive. The Virginia General Assembly should increase the state tax to at least $1.20 per pack.

Greg Brandon, McLean

