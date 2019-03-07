Oil platforms sit in the murky shadows of clouds in the Gulf of Mexico. Taylor Energy’s downed platform was one of thousands off the coast of Louisiana. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

The March 3 news article “Energy firm aims to stop U.S. efforts to contain 15-year oil spill” was misleading. Taylor Energy is not seeking to stop the government from ending an oil “spill.” The company wants to prevent a potential environmental disaster. Taylor Energy is responsible for leading and funding the response to this incident. To date, the company has spent $486 million to find and plug nine buried wells that had the potential to flow and capture oil escaping from sediments. The company has also funded extensive scientific research at the direction of the Coast Guard.

The Post’s suggestion that these studies were self-serving was wrong. Taylor Energy is concerned that the Coast Guard recently abandoned a decade of meticulous response actions and scientific collaboration to act recklessly on wildly inflated estimates of oil releases that experts have discredited. The Coast Guard’s new plan could create an environmental problem that doesn’t exist.

William Pecue, New Orleans

The writer is president of Taylor Energy Co.