Teacher Karen Mallard, who is running for the Democratic nomination in Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District, canvasses the Ocean Lakes neighborhood of Virginia Beach while Kennedy Sadowski, 4, watches on May 9. (Julia Rendleman/For The Washington Post)

Regarding the June 3 Metro article “Making the grade as politicians?”:

Surely there must be a better “campaign poster” for a teacher running for political office than showing her running down the traffic portion of the street with a 4-year-old playing seemingly unattended in the same street.

I was excited to see the June 3 Metro article “Making the grade as politicians? ” It was great that the article began by referring to Karen Mallard from Virginia. Given that this was in the Metro section, I anticipated that two teachers from Montgomery County pursuing county and state positions, respectively, Chris Wilhelm and Samir Paul, would be mentioned in the article, yet they were not mentioned at all. The long article mainly focused on elections outside the D.C. area, which may have made it more appropriate for the front page.

As a former teacher, I would have liked to have seen more information about these two and any other educators from the area pursuing political positions.