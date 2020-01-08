As a fourth-grade teacher for D.C. Public Schools, I find that education, like parenting, often includes missteps when our best intentions do not match our impact. The teachers at Lafayette are right to teach about slavery, and yet it can easily go wrong.

This should not distract from the fact that teachers and parents need to discuss our country’s history of slavery and racism with children early and often and in developmentally appropriate ways. To do this well requires that teachers are trained in best practices in teaching about painful chapters in history. It also requires a social studies curriculum that prepares our children to recognize and confront injustice in our history and our society today.