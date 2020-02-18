The Pentagon is giving more billions to President Trump to build a ruinous wall. It doesn’t seem to be complaining about that money. I’m sure the troops are. But Defense Department officials are complaining because a judge has ordered a halt to the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure project about which Amazon has sued. (President Trump has been hostile toward Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who owns The Post.) Amazon is claiming Mr. Trump interfered in the bidding process. The Pentagon is complaining that this will hurt U.S. troops and hinder their security mission. Who is supposed to believe this?

Val Morgan, Fairfax

If the Pentagon has money it doesn’t need and it is being used to pay for a wall for which Congress expressly did not appropriate money, then in making the new budget, Congress should cut $7 billion from the Pentagon budget for the year. There should be no more concern by anyone about the president breaking his promise. He has already broken that promise by trying to pay for his “big, beautiful wall” (which, by the way, is ugly) with U.S. money.

The country has other needs for the money the Pentagon doesn’t need.

Shirley Lytle, Falls Church