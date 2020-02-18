If the Pentagon has money it doesn’t need and it is being used to pay for a wall for which Congress expressly did not appropriate money, then in making the new budget, Congress should cut $7 billion from the Pentagon budget for the year. There should be no more concern by anyone about the president breaking his promise. He has already broken that promise by trying to pay for his “big, beautiful wall” (which, by the way, is ugly) with U.S. money.