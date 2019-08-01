It’s true, as Ted Koppel wrote in his July 30 Tuesday Opinion essay, “I know I’m right about America,” that the United States is not Nazi Germany. But to find solace in “free elections” overlooks Adolf Hitler’s landslide democratic wins. And to cite the “fundamental decency to the vast majority of Americans” ignores our long history of indecency toward those not “like us.”

Apart from such glaring examples as the treatment of Native Americans to slavery to segregation, skim through Madison Grant’s seminal racist screed “The Passing of the Great Race,” the U.S. book of Mr. Koppel’s father’s time that launched the eugenics craze in the United States and inspired the Third Reich.

To our credit, we have a long, proud history of trying to recognize and correct our faults. The roots of our decency — of the ideals of liberal democracy — are deep and real. But our capacity for unspeakable indecency and self-deception is also deep and real. And the two are always in tension. Fostering the former while checking the latter is neither inevitable nor automatic. If we do not actively practice, preach, reaffirm and insist on this decency every day, who knows which will win out?

Decency does not simply switch off. It erodes. So the question is not whether we are Nazi Germany. The question is in what direction are we headed.

Gregory Munford, Arlington

Oh, the hubris. Where has Ted Koppel been?

His family was persecuted, but he will not take seriously the persecution of others. His definition of “concentration camp” is extremely narrow with no justification. His belief in the existence of meaningful election processes is unfounded in the face of Russian interference and Trumpian obstruction.

All the similarities are there, yet Mr. Koppel will just not see it.

John Schultz, Arlington

Ted Koppel wrote, “As long as we still have the avenue of free elections available to us it is not time to hit the streets.” I beg to differ. If we do not take to the streets in huge numbers reminiscent of the civil rights and Vietnam eras, we risk losing that “avenue” when we have a president bent on destroying everything good and decent about the United States.

There will be no stopping him from continuing his march to undermine the very values and rights we common folk hold dear as he and his cronies and family solidify their hold on power. He has already managed, with the help of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), to turn the Senate into his de facto right arm.

Mr. Koppel missed the mark on this one. Mr. Koppel, it is time for all good Americans to take to the streets in protest of this administration and the Republicans who support its policies.

Cynthia B. Evans, Alexandria

Read more letters to the editor.