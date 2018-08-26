In his Aug. 23 op-ed, “Smith & Wesson vs. oatmeal on the ballot in Tennessee,” George F. Will wrote that Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R) and Phil Bredesen (D), vying for the Senate in Tennessee, have contributed to that state’s remarkable success with “ ‘entrepreneurial federalism’ — luring businesses by not making other states’ mistakes.”

Let’s take a look at where Tennessee stands in rankings as a state that receives a large portion of its general revenue from federal tax dollars. Similar to many other red states, Tennessee ranks near the top, receiving nearly 40 percent of its general revenue from the wealth contributed, by a wide margin, from donor blue states. Some may describe this federal dependency in gentler terms, but the truth is that Tennessee is a moocher state that would be in economic collapse if not for the imbalance in the distribution of our federal tax dollars.

The new federal tax scheme cooked up and passed by President Trump and his Republican collaborators punishes blue states by capping their state income-tax deductions from their federal income-tax returns. The new limit on real estate interest deductions also hurts blue states in a disproportionate fashion — a policy that Mr. Trump and Ms. Blackburn were more than happy to have seen passed into law. Now with the federal debt predicted to reach unprecedented levels, Republicans will attempt to starve the beast by decreasing federal contributions to the social safety nets created to help truly needy Americans in red states such as Tennessee.

Robert Pickrell, Chevy Chase