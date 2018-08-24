D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) talks about findings from an independent auditor's review of school policies on attendance and graduation outcomes in Washington on Jan. 29. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

Regarding the Aug. 21 editorial “From terrible to better”:

The Post continues to sugarcoat the “progress” in standardized test results for the District’s public schools. A 3.2-percentage-point increase on only about 33 percent of all students meeting grade-level expectations is about a 1 percent improvement; appalling given the resources that are being utilized. And what about the only 5 percent of high school seniors who were able to meet the English test benchmarks in a number of schools, as reported in the paper?

Wouldn’t it be a service to the community if The Post spent some resources to discuss the various factors that keep influencing these woefully low scores in the D.C. school system?

Paul S. Tischler, Chevy Chase