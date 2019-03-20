The March 16 Post editorial “A month of misery and an $800,000 bill” was right on target with its call for tetanus vaccination and vaccination for other diseases as well. The effects of tetanus are horrible and can result in muscle spasms so bad that bones, including the spine, are broken. The disease is not contagious, but unvaccinated mothers can pass their vulnerability to their newborns. And there are other sources of infection. Tetanus is caused by a bacterium that is prevalent in earth and leaves. It can enter the body through cuts, wounds, etc., and produces a powerful nerve toxin.

The Duke of Wellington said that “nothing except a battle lost can be half so melancholy as a battle won.” Part of that sadness included men writhing in agony from tetanus and begging to have their limbs cut off. One doesn’t have to be in a battle situation to contract this disease, which continues to be a real public-health threat. What parent in their right mind and with any conscience would want their child to go through the suffering wrought by tetanus?

As the editorial alluded, tetanus vaccines are very effective as well as inexpensive, and especially so when compared with the $800,000 to treat the boy.

Peter I. Hartsock, Laytonsville