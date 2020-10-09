Mr. Abbott’s order came in a proclamation he claimed was about “enhancing ballot security.” Yet when we asked his office, we got no explanation of how limiting the number of drop-off locations would do so.
Many states use sealed drop boxes for ballot collection. They are at least as secure as mailboxes, and they eliminate the possibility that ballots might be delayed or lost in the mail. D.C. has installed drop boxes all over town in advance of the coming presidential election. Every state should have these.
Yet these are not even the drop-off arrangements at issue, because Texas does not allow voter drop boxes. Instead, the state is this year permitting voters to hand off their ballots to election staff. Voters must present identification and sign a roster, and they are forbidden to drop off any other person’s absentee ballot. Especially with all these unnecessary requirements, there is simply no significant threat posed by allowing more than one staffed drop-off location per county.
Mr. Abbott’s office argues that only a limited number of people have traditionally dropped off their mail-in ballots. But 2020 is different. There is a pandemic, which encourages absentee voting. Concerns about the reliability of the U.S. Postal Service will boost interest in drop-off options.
If the number of people availing themselves of the drop-off option is small this year, it is because of the Texas GOP’s broad war against voting access amid the coronavirus pandemic. While other states eased access to mail-in voting, Texas Republicans have fought relaxing absentee ballot rules, defending in particular the requirement that Texans offer valid excuses to obtain mail-in ballots. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) is now on a campaign to prevent Harris County from sending all its voters absentee ballot applications — not ballots, just applications. There are no doubt many Texans who would prefer to fill out their ballots at home and drop them off at a convenient location. There is no credible argument for the state to deny them this option. And yet state policy is designed to preclude such simple convenience.
Instead of trying to keep people from voting, Republicans should try picking better candidates and advocating more popular policies. Instead, the party has promoted baseless theories about fraud to suppress voting. It is not fair, it is not reasonable and it tears at the fabric of the nation’s democracy.
