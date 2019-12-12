Regarding the Dec. 8 Metro article “Md. county mulls cameras to fine drivers who text”:

As with many other measures we need to implement, the time has come for this. We need to severely punish those drivers who absolutely don’t care when they text and drive. These people have no interest in the well-being of anyone with whom they share the road. That text they need to send is more important than overall traffic safety.

As someone who has been involved in traffic safety issues for years, I totally agree with Montgomery County Council member Tom Hucker (D-District 5) on this. Here’s why: Several times per week, I use Interstate 95 to go to my office in Baltimore. Frequently, someone is driving well below the 65 mph speed limit in the left lane because he or she is texting, creating a hazardous situation for everyone.

It needs to stop. Let’s not find more excuses not to do anything about it. It will help nobody.

A. Maarten Singelenberg, Rockville