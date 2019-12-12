As someone who has been involved in traffic safety issues for years, I totally agree with Montgomery County Council member Tom Hucker (D-District 5) on this. Here’s why: Several times per week, I use Interstate 95 to go to my office in Baltimore. Frequently, someone is driving well below the 65 mph speed limit in the left lane because he or she is texting, creating a hazardous situation for everyone.
It needs to stop. Let’s not find more excuses not to do anything about it. It will help nobody.
A. Maarten Singelenberg, Rockville