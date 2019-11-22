In a way, Bei Bei saved me. He arrived at a time when I needed a place away from the noise and fury, the mish and mash of what my daily life had become. It seemed to be only setbacks, astonishment at what was unfolding before me in my country and family. It seemed I’d never be in a happy place. My sense of well-being shredded, humor lost, patience waned, anger and angst flared. It was not good at all. With impeccable timing, Bei Bei became my panda-cam pal.