Stalk by stalk, biscuit by biscuit, sweet potato by sweet potato, he handed me the materials to build my happy place. Each day became warmer, more tolerable and calmer. Smiles returned. He and I got stronger and grew. His toddling turned into black-and-white whooshes of energy. I celebrated small victories: Bei Bei didn’t fall out of a tree; I didn’t get charged a late fee for something.
Bei Bei became “Mr. Rumble-Tumble” and “Mr. In-the-Tubby-with-Toys” and, of course, “Mr. Snoozle-Doozle-Lazy-Bones.” I became “Ms. I-Can-Handle-It.” Now, Bei Bei will be “Mr. I’ll-Always-Love-You-No-Matter-Where-You-Are.”
I thank Bei Bei for helping me rediscover love. Live long and prosper, my darling little bear. Thank you, Bei Bei, for, well, just being you.
Roberta Bailey, Orlando