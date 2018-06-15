I was profoundly sad to read Charles Krauthammer’s farewell letter [op-ed, June 9]. My husband and I have been longtime readers of Krauthammer’s commentary. Though I knew he was ill, I continued to scan the familiar spots along the right-hand margin of the opinion pages of The Post where his column usually appeared. The Friday pages seemed just a touch empty without his byline there.

In the coming days, many laudatory words about Krauthammer’s life and career will surely be expressed by his countless admirers. Today, I can only reflect and be thankful for a fellow human being who chose to widen the territory of his life beyond a wheelchair with grace, gratitude and humor. I pray that Krauthammer’s example could offer hope to others, especially those in despair who are beset by life’s twists and turns.

Life is indeed worth living — as fully as we can manage it — until its natural end. As God’s creatures, we are called to do no less, and by heeding that call, we embrace His gift of life.

Include me among those who are very, very sad. To me, Charles Krauthammer was a rock star. He made the world a better place with his intellect, his voice and his writing. His voice is so important, especially now in the Trump era.

I met Krauthammer once at an event held by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and took a photograph with him. I displayed that photo for a long time.

Thanks to Krauthammer for everything he has done and his contributions to the public conversation. His impact and legacy will not be forgotten.

What a loss to so many. May G-d bless him and grant him peace.

Charles Krauthammer’s weekly insights were always the highlight of my Friday mornings. Why Krauthammer? As with many readers, because I agreed with almost everything he said — maybe 90 percent. The difference: After reading him, I got much closer to 100 percent.

Over the years, I have written more letters to the editor of the New Republic and The Post about Charles Krauthammer columns than anything else. Agree or disagree with him, you had to admit he knew how to write and how to cut through a lot of nonsense. I still stumble across random columns of his in various boxes and drawers. Topics ranged from the “notch babies” (they don’t exist) to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial (overrated). Even as he became more predictable and somewhat knee-jerky right-wing — his anti-Obama diatribes were too often tiresome — he made his point clearly and fairly.

Now, he leaves us as he lived with us: honestly, with no excuses and just the right number of words.