The June 18 obituary for Frank Harden, “Radio host wooed D.C. with ‘dynamic inaction’,” was sad but a reminder of the joy that he and Jackson Weaver brought every morning. Their lighthearted, spontaneous, characters-loaded treatment of our unfolding day was cathartic to say the least.

Rest in peace, Frank, and say hello to Jackson for us.

Dale Boyd, Gaithersburg

I was saddened to read of the death of Washington radio personality Frank Harden. As a Washingtonian by birth, I recall my parents listening to Frank Harden and Jackson Weaver in the 1960s. In my first job after college in 1975, I joined thousands of other commuters in tuning in. The “morning march” always made me smile. And “Hail to the Redskins” was the march after Redskins victories.

I returned to the Washington area in the late 1980s. Hearing the familiar voices of these Washington institutions was like renewing contact with old friends. Their humor and sense of community were representative of a simpler and kinder time. I miss that Washington. But as the song says, “Thanks for the memories,” Mr. Harden.

Jack Bruggeman, Vienna

The report on the death of Frank Harden brought to mind my little personal involvement in the Harden and Weaver show on WMAL some 40 or 50 years ago.

I have long taken credit (right or wrong) for the introduction of “pet obituaries” on their program. About 1975, when our girls were 4 and 6, they got up one morning to find that their pet, Henry the Hamster, had died in his cage. Hoping to assuage their grief a little bit, I hit on the idea of phoning in an obituary to Harden and Weaver. Sure enough, they announced it on the show and expressed their condolences. But before many months had passed, the show had become so inundated with pet obituaries that they had to declare a moratorium.

The other occasion was in February 1965. I was managing a new branch of the former State National Bank of Bethesda, which was operating out of a trailer on Rockville Pike, while the premises of a men’s clothing store, Worth’s on the Pike, were being renovated to serve as the new office. The renovation was virtually complete when an electrical malfunction caused a fire that started late at night and by morning had burst fully into flames. We kept the branch operating in the trailer while the firefighters worked on putting out the blaze. I was sort of “burned” and, frankly, not too amused when Harden and Weaver seized the occasion to announce that State National Bank was “having a fire sale.” They took delight in urging the bank’s customers to “get their money while it’s hot.”

Those days are gone forever.

LeRoy LaRoche, Potomac