My thanks to John Brennan for his June 3 Sunday Opinion essay, “An Oval Office without integrity.” It expressed just how I feel about this president and his presidency. As an American citizen, I am embarrassed that this man is in office; he does not have the skills for the job. I welcome Mr. Brennan continuing “to speak out loudly and critically until integrity, decency, wisdom — and maybe even some humility — return to the White House.”

Barbara Weber, Manassas