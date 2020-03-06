One can only hope that her openness will encourage others in her community to reflect on their support for the misogynist in the White House and his xenophobic rantings. I thank Ms. Murphey and her friend Elizabeth Hahn for their willingness to share such personal feelings with a national audience and to subject themselves to what will surely be criticism akin to that Ms. Hahn faced in her walk with the Democrats in the Christmas parade as described in the article.
Michael Morency, The Plains, Va.