The Nats’ faceplant that year — they’d been within a single strike of a series victory before their ignominious collapse — was a “rough ride,” as Mr. Toles’s mini-caption had it. Alas, there was no redemption the next year. Or the next year. Or the year after that.

Yes, the Nats have been much better than the perennially hapless Senators, who played all those decades at Griffith Stadium (where they last made the World Series in 1933). Still, the tired old gag from the Senators’ era — Washington was “first in war, first in peace and last in the American League” — kept coming to mind. And the shabby, shaggy environs of Nationals Park, and that stroll past stacked shipping containers on Half Street SE from the Navy Yard-Ballpark Metro station to Center Field Gate, didn’t exactly stir dreams of postseason glory.

AD

AD

Still, the fans kept coming. Hope didn’t fade. The team was exciting, lovable, maddening. The vision of baseball in Washington — a great team, adored by fans, playing along the Anacostia in a pulsating patch of the city animated by surging summer crowds — never died.

That vision was conjured by then-Mayor Anthony Williams, D.C. Council member Jack Evans (D-Ward 2) and others instrumental in moving what had been the failing, money-bleeding Montreal Expos to Washington. It wasn’t an obvious home run. Other cities vied for the team. So did Northern Virginia. Baltimore Orioles owner Peter Angelos bitterly opposed a new team in the Washington area, not wanting competition so close. The D.C. Council, skeptical of the cost of a publicly financed stadium, approved the deal to land the Nats by a single vote: 7 to 6.

“Finally and at last, all of us have risen above the fray,” Mr. Williams said at the time. “And the Washington Nationals are rounding third base and heading for home. Isn’t that great?”

AD

AD

It is great. It’s been great since the Nationals arrived in town, in 2005, and President George W. Bush, in a red Nationals jacket, tossed a ceremonial fastball from the pitcher’s mound to mark the home opener. It was great in 2008 when Ryan Zimmerman homered for a walk-off victory against the Atlanta Braves in the team’s first game at a brand-new Nationals Park. It was great to watch that stadium catalyze one of the region’s most remarkable feats of urban renewal as dozens of new restaurants, shops and handsome condo and office buildings rose along the Anacostia River, luring thousands of residents to a forlorn neighborhood where vacant lots and weeds and crumbling warehouses were once the main features.

It was great when the Nats were lousy, and great when they made the playoffs, and it’s great now that the World Series is back in town. Yes, it was worth the wait.

Read more:

AD