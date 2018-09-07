Peter Marks’s Aug. 27 Style appreciation of Neil Simon, “A funnyman whose jokes went deeper,” was on the money. In 1969, I saw the movie “The Odd Couple” with Spanish subtitles in a theater in Mexico City. It was the first and only time I have seen a fellow moviegoer laugh so hard he fell out of his seat (during the coffee shop scene). The laughter in the theater was so uproarious that I had to see the movie two more times to catch all the dialogue. While his writing was frequently about New York’s “Runyonesque” characters, there was a universality that crossed borders and languages. Thank you, Neil Simon.

Rita Parrilli, Alexandria