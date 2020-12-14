At the time of the court’s ruling, in June, Mr. Potes, a dreamer brought to this country at age 4, had just graduated from Columbia University. His stellar academic performance there, along with a stunning list of other achievements, were cited in a brief to the high court from 19 research universities and colleges defending Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, the Obama-era program that granted dreamers a foothold in this country.

The court’s decision, and the protections for dreamers it safeguarded, triggered Mr. Potes’s decision to apply for a Rhodes Scholarship, which he was awarded last month. He is the first Latino DACA recipient to be so honored.

There are no shoe-ins for Rhodes Scholarships, which are among the most prestigious prizes awarded to recent college graduates, but Mr. Potes, who is 23, could not have been a difficult choice. He knows nine languages, and speaks six of them fluently. As a high school student in Miami, he worked for Sen. Marco Rubio; he was also a prize-winning violinist and gave free lessons to poor children. During college, thanks to DACA, he was able to work as a research assistant in a neuroscience lab and as an intern for a New York State Supreme Court Justice.

He’s also been a powerful advocate for dreamers. “We have friends, relatives, partners and many ties to our communities,” he wrote in a 2017 op-ed for Fox News. “And we love America. We desperately want to stay.”

Mr. Potes is in the long tradition of American strivers; he hasn’t had it easy. His parents, who fled drug cartel violence in Cali, Colombia, were poor — his father washed cars; his mother worked in a supermarket. The family was homeless for a time and later barely escaped when immigration agents came to their door. Last year, Mr. Potes’s father was deported.

DACA finally gave Mr. Potes a measure of security when he was a teenager. Then came President Trump who, shortly after taking office, embarked on a campaign to rescind the program. By that point Mr. Potes was enrolled in college, where he earned highest honors in East Asian as well as Medieval and Renaissance studies while he tutored inmates at Rikers Island, New York City’s main jail.

Mr. Potes’s story is extraordinary; it is not unique. Anahi Figueroa-Flores, who attended Georgetown University as a computer science major, hopes for a career in software engineering. Luke Hwang was a star college student and went on to receive his PhD in chemistry at the University of Chicago.

They are among the DACA recipients who have spent the past four years in the administration’s crosshairs; had Mr. Trump won a second term, they may well have been deported. President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to protect dreamers. First and foremost, it is America that will benefit.