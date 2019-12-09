On my plane ride across Manitoba, I met an Inuit elder who had spent his life living in Churchill and had been raised in an ice house, a.k.a. igloo. When discussing climate change, he told me that in his lifetime, the Hudson Bay used to freeze over solid in August. But there we were in late October, and the ice had not formed yet. I asked what other impacts climate change was having. He responded that the caribou meat was rotting. He further explained that as the permafrost was now melting, the Inuits’ traditional method of cold storage by cutting a square in the permafrost for storing caribou meat was no longer valid. To which I responded, “So you now require a refrigerator?” “Yes,” he emphatically said.