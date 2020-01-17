Last week, following the slow tortures of the House impeachment process, a new character emerged in the nick of time to bestir the swamp. In a perverse deus ex machina, this time surfacing from the bowels of the stage, Lev Parnas was this week’s man of the moment.
You remember ol’ Lev. He and Igor Fruman are the two Rudy Giuliani “associates” who were arrested last October as they were about to board a flight to Europe with one-way tickets. Parnas, who pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy, false statements and falsification of records, is now suddenly the voice of reason and moral authority as he makes the cable-TV rounds. During an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, he nearly glowed with virtue as, referring to Trump, he helpfully intoned, “He’s not king,” as though America required someone of Parnas’s elevated stature to illuminate the masses.
Yes, he told Cooper, he would be willing to testify if the Senate should call him as a witness. Yes, he would definitely connect all the dots. What a genuine, humble guy, no one was thinking.
Parnas must have taken acting lessons during his hiatus. Soft-spoken and almost contrite, it was briefly difficult to remember that he was the same guy who says he traveled abroad on behalf of Giuliani and Trump to convey to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that there would be no military aid until Zelensky announced an investigation into Joe Biden and Biden’s son Hunter.
The funds, of course, were held up and released only after Trump learned of the whistleblower complaint that triggered the impeachment inquiry. After so many months of proceedings, posturing and the usual political hokey pokey on the Hill, one is almost tempted to query: Is that all you got? Not to minimize the seriousness of essentially inviting a foreign country to join the Trump campaign or bartering military aid for personal gain. But the answer, if we’re honest, is that Democrats will do whatever it takes to eradicate The Don and his minions.
Trump has inflicted his own crude, self-aggrandizing pathologies on the nation, and he brought along a revolving cadre of sycophants and criminals to enable his delusional ambitions. Parnas is but the latest. He was sent abroad to make an offer Zelensky presumably couldn’t refuse, plausibly delivered with the finesse of a gangster — Giuliani-style if not Corleone-style.
If Parnas is going down, he apparently doesn’t plan to be lonely. He has also implicated Attorney General William P. Barr and Vice President Pence, who, Parnas says, were both in the now-storied “loop.” Both Barr and Pence deny it. And, of course, there’s Giuliani, who has been tangled in his own web of weirdness for some time. Whatever legacy he once had as America’s mayor following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, he has surrendered it to ego and a rapacious appetite for relevancy.
Whether Parnas will be invited to tell his tale under oath before the Senate seems doubtful, but he’ll find plenty of company among his predecessors in the presidential purgatory he has now entered. In Trump’s underworld, disloyalty is usually rewarded with some fresh new hell.
