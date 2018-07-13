Although I was deeply saddened upon reading the tribute to the late, great Dame Gillian Lynne [“Audacious British choreographer of ‘Cats,’ ‘Phantom,’ ” Obituaries, July 4], I was immensely cheered by the reference to a “chowder” of cats. Clowders of cats — and kindles of kittens — are drearily cliche, but cat chowder was a delightful — if unintended — bit of comic relief. I assume, because “Cats” was a Broadway musical, that it is a Manhattan-style chowder. But is it made of felines, or cast members, or is it chowder that was catered by Katz’s? I expect that this will be cleared up in the next Food section.

Jerry Chidakel, Chantilly