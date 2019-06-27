Union and Confederate veterans shake hands at a reunion to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg in 1913. (Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division)

In advocating that Maryland retain a Civil War plaque in its State House, David A. Plymyer praises the famous “handshake across the wall” at the 1913 Gettysburg reunion as an example of “forgiveness and reconciliation” [“A Civil War plaque that should stay where it is,” Local Opinions, June 23]. That interpretation is, at best, very incomplete.

The 1913 reunion involved only white Civil War veterans; black Union veterans were at least tacitly disinvited, and their important contribution to the Union’s victory had been generally forgotten. The heroic effort in Reconstruction to establish biracial democracy had been destroyed by Southern segregationism and Northern indifference to the fate of African Americans. President Woodrow Wilson, who spoke at that event, was a racist involved in segregating the federal workforce.

In that context, the handshake has come to have a much less benign interpretation. It was indeed a gesture of “reconciliation” — but the reconciling involved a common affirmation of white supremacy and was done over the bodies of black people. That this view was expressed with somewhat less malignity in the North than in the South did not negate the overall agreement.

If Mr. Plymyer wants his argument for the plaque to be taken seriously, he ought to find better supporting examples.

George Colvin, Oakton

Read more letters to the editor.