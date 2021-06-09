Republicans in Congress may have the power to undo some or all of the new plan to the extent it requires changes to U.S. law or to international tax treaties, the latter of which are subject to two-thirds votes in the evenly divided Senate. GOP senators have voiced objections, as they do to many proposals that clash with anti-tax ideology. There is some weight to one of the critics’ points: A global minimum tax is more easily declared than enacted, and more easily enacted than enforced. The G-7 agreement’s practical impact won’t be known until the 139 countries involved in global negotiations actually comply. Consent from China, Russia and India, among other large economies, is still pending. Ireland — deeply committed to an economic model built on a 12.5 percent corporate rate — is reluctant to go along. But the G-7 deal would allow the home countries of multinationals to thwart holdouts by collecting the difference between a haven’s tax rate and the global minimum.