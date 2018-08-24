I disagree with only one premise from the Aug. 22 editorial “Sixteen felonies”: the notion that the “historic day” on which former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was found guilty and former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty is “not one Americans could take pride in.” On the contrary, I’m proud to be part of a society in which the system appears to be working.

Despite the lies, protests and anger building at the White House, special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s steady hand and “quiet professionalism” are indeed producing results. No, we should not be proud that our leaders appear to be as corrupt, vile and villainous as 19th-century Russian czars.

However, in the broader scheme, our system of checks and balances is, at a minimum, a basis for optimism. The only remaining piece, as the editorial eloquently pointed out, is “bring[ing] . . . partisan abdication of public duty to an end.” Is Congress paying attention? As our president is fond of saying, “We’ll see what happens.”

Eric Glick, Washington