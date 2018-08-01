Regarding the July 29 editorial “Carnage a click away”:

Please don’t yet again get drawn into a distraction regarding firearms in the United States. 3-D-printed guns are not a meaningful, new or additional threat. Neither were bump stocks, high-capacity magazines, pistol grips or flash suppressors. A 3-D printer costs thousands of dollars. Right now a factory-made lower receiver for an AR-15 costs $39. One has, for years, been able to buy an 80 percent lower receiver and finish it oneself with hand tools for less than $100.

The only time the ownership of a rifle is recorded with the federal government is at the point of original sale from a federal firearms license-holder. One can buy an AR-15 from a private individual with no background check and no authority knowing that you now have the weapon. At current prices, anyone can build or buy an unrecorded AR-15 for $300. Why on earth would anyone bother with 3-D printing? Yes, an all-plastic gun might be able to fool a metal detector, but bullets can’t. I suspect that black-powder revolvers (which can be bought online by anyone and are as deadly today as they were in the 19th century) are more reliable than 3-D-printed handguns.

Christopher Pryer, Fayetteville, N.C.