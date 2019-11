I’ve got a bad feeling about the Interstate 395 Express Lanes. When tolls were added to Interstate 495, it was for new lanes that were built for that purpose. When tolls were added to Interstate 66, it was only during peak hours when single-occupancy vehicles weren’t previously able to use the lanes at all. The 395 project differs from both of these by going to tolls on lanes that previously were available for anyone to use outside of peak hours.