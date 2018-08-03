In his July 30 letter, “District rulers ignore their own constituents on health care,” Chris Jacobs presented a distorted view of the individual-responsibility requirement passed by the D.C. Council. This process was open from the start. First, the D.C. Health Benefit Exchange Authority’s Affordable Care Act working group held almost 20 public meetings in 2017 and 2018 before recommending the policy to D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D). The D.C. Council held public hearings in which a proposed requirement was discussed and also had two readings of the legislation before passage. The requirement will help keep young and healthy people covered, thus ensuring a stable individual health insurance market and more affordable health insurance.

Additionally, Mr. Jacobs disparaged Mila Kofman, executive director of the D.C. Health Benefit Exchange Authority, for not having coverage through the exchange. D.C. Health Benefit Exchange Authority employees are D.C. government employees and are treated like other D.C. government employees.

Lastly, since DC Health Link opened for business, the District’s uninsured rate has been cut in half and hit its lowest rate in history. It is clear that the ACA is working in the District.

Diane Lewis, Washington

The writer is chair of the D.C. Health Benefit Exchange Authority Executive Board.