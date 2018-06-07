Emblematic of the cynical candidate endorsements for D.C.’s June 19 Democratic primaries was that the June 2 editorial “For D.C. mayor and council” kept readers in the dark about the name of one of the candidates the editorial did not endorse for an at-large seat on the council. Because “democracy dies in darkness,” I would like to turn a spotlight on at-large candidate Jeremiah Lowery (for whose campaign I volunteer), a progressive Democrat who hails from the “advocacy community” that the editorial maintained holds the council “in thrall.” As a citizen-activist seeking to alter the imbalance between development interests and those of residents, I find the characterization of local power relationships an inversion of reality.

As with the mainstream Democratic Party, the D.C. Council takes liberal positions on social issues but repeatedly retreats before the power of business. It is nearly unheard of for the council to challenge a development or subsidy to a developer requiring its approval. The notion that the council needs a real estate professional on board to strengthen its resolve against advocates for, say, affordable housing is perverse. The endorsement of Marcus Goodwin challenges the legitimacy of grass-roots efforts to build a more equitable city.

Andrea Rosen, Washington