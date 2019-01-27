We apparently now have an administration that considers it religious discrimination to deny federal funds to finance an organization’s religious discrimination.

In the Jan. 24 news article “Christian-only foster-care program gets waiver to receive federal funding,” we read that a Health and Human Services spokesman said that agency wants to see how rules “might be streamlined to create a level playing field for faith-based service providers across the country.” The rule should be simple: If you want federal funds taken from the taxes of people of all religions, then your organization must serve people of all religions. If your faith is compromised by doing so, then your faith wasn’t very strong to begin with.

Daniel O'Day, Alexandria