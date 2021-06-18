A report from New York University’s Brennan Center for Justice this week shows that one-third of election officials feel unsafe, with most saying that social media has made their professions more dangerous. Election workers up and down the ranks have endured death threats, racial slurs and menacing protests outside their homes. One website displayed a state election director’s home address and a photo with crosshairs over it along with a warning: “Your days are numbered.”
These threats continue long after the height of the 2020 vote dispute: In May, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs tweeted, “Earlier today a man called my office saying I deserve to die and wanting to know ‘what she is wearing so she’ll be easy to get.’ It was one of at least three such threats today. Then a man who I’ve never seen before chased me and my staffer outside of our office.” It is only a matter of time before election officials end up hurt — or worse. Even if the point is merely to intimidate, it is toxic for democracy if voting administrators have to fear what one side may do to them if it loses.
If lawmakers in some states get their way, election officials will face another form of intimidation. Republican-controlled legislatures in several states are considering proposals that would slap criminal penalties on election officials who violate even small procedural rules. A Texas proposal would make it a felony to give an absentee ballot application to a voter who had not requested it. Not only would laws like this prevent election officials from adapting to unusual or emergency situations, they also would deter officials from performing even legal actions to help people cast ballots, simply to avoid getting close to the line.
What to do? State lawmakers should halt their assault on election administrators, and voters should reject candidates running on bogus “election integrity” platforms. State-level policymakers should deploy new protections, possibly including security details for prominent elections officials and legal representation for officials facing politically motivated lawsuits. More safeguards walling self-interested political figures off from election administration and an ethics code for election officials would limit intimidation and promote professionalism. State legislatures should reform the position of secretary of state, perhaps by developing accreditation rules for those seeking the job, or by banning those who serve from seeking higher office for a period of time.
The most important change would be for Republicans to drop their crusade against truth. That would help election officials — and every other American who wants to live in a functional democracy.
Read more: