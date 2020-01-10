In the next paragraph, Mr. Hewitt quoted Mr. Trump bragging about his unpredictability, a quality Mr. Hewitt praised: “He has created strategic ambiguity around himself.” A few sentences later, Mr. Hewitt wrote, “Trump laid down his red line: injury to Americans.” Doesn’t drawing a red line erase all unpredictability?

No defense of Mr. Trump would be complete without baseless claims. Mr. Hewitt provided one when he wrote, “He’s rebuilt the military.” One rebuilds when an institution has been damaged or destroyed. There is no evidence that our military was either when Mr. Trump took office.

John Mathwin, Rockville

Regarding the Jan. 6 front-page article “Pompeo push for aggressive approach began months ago”:

It appears Secretary of State Mike Pompeo finally got his wish, with President Trump blindly following along, to assassinate Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani. But we must wonder how wise such a decision was and what strategic purpose it served. Was killing one admittedly bad terrorist worth destabilizing the entire region, putting more Americans at grave risk and creating negative repercussions all over the world?

In his 1980 run for president, Ronald Reagan asked, “Are you better off than you were four years ago?” We might ask ourselves now, “Do we feel safer now than we did four years ago?”

Barbara Glakas, Herndon

The Jan. 6 Style article “From Iraq 2003 to Iran 2020, pundits’ points sound familiar” cited “David Frum, the Bush speechwriter who coined the term ‘axis of evil’ to describe North Korea, Iraq and Iran,” as having “publicly recanted his support for that war.” The article quoted Mr. Frum as asking Sunday on CNN, “Are we going to make up for the lack of success in Iraq by trying an even bigger project in Iran?” This is a good question.

What we should be doing in Iraq is declaring unconditional support for the independence of Kurdistan, still considered part of northern Iraq. We had the opportunity to do this several years ago when Kurdistan was promoting a plebiscite on Kurdistan’s independence. We backed off under pressure from Iraq.

Our support of the Kurds is certainly among the good things we did in Iraq. We should have maintained the no-fly zone over its territory. We should have supported its bid for independence. It is the one group in Iraq that deserves our support and needs our support. We already have enough enemies in the Middle East; what we need is some friends.