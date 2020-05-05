Former vice president Joe Biden on Friday denied that he sexually assaulted a former Senate aide, addressing the allegation publicly for the first time. Read the Fact Checker’s breakdown of what we know about corroborating evidence so far.

The Trump campaign is divided on the best message and strategy to accomplish its central goal of tarnishing the Biden brand as poll numbers continue to show a rocky road to reelection for the president.

Rep. Justin Amash is running for the Libertarian Party’s presidential nomination; he spoke about the issues, not being a spoiler and more.

A Supreme Court ruling meant that Wisconsin ballots that were postmarked by Election Day were tallied, a decision with potentially far-reaching implications. See what elections are coming up and which have moved.

