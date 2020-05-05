The different offices sought by the two men matter. Mr. Biden is seeking an important term-limited elective office for which voters have the ultimate choice on a candidate’s credibility and wisdom after a freewheeling election. Mr. Kavanaugh was seeking a lifetime seat on a preeminent judicial body, whose decisions are supposed to be governed by the rule of law rather than politics.
Solely because of his passionate, partisan outburst during the confirmation hearings, Mr. Kavanaugh could have been properly rejected. He did not demonstrate the balanced, thoughtful attitude necessary for confidence in the judicial process at the Supreme Court.
Someone could honestly support Mr. Biden and oppose Mr. Kavanaugh.
Donald I. Baker, Washington
The April 30 editorial “Mr. Biden must speak out” said: “President Trump has been credibly accused of sexual assault, including rape, by dozens of women. He has responded by brushing the accusations off.”
Mr. Trump, the misogynous braggart, surely should account for his actions. But we deserve to hear the truth about public matters so much weightier. Let us compare Occupational Safety and Health Administration enforcement, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention funding and Health and Human Services pandemic preparedness under the Trump/Pence vs. Obama/Biden administrations — to give just three timely examples.
Diane Teichert, University Park
Monica Hesse wrote in her May 2 Style column, “Contours of Biden apology are crucial,” about the treatment of women by Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh and former vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president. Mr. Biden is competing with Donald Trump — already accused of sexually abusing many women — to be president of the United States. Mr. Kavanaugh is not running for president.
Kathleen Dennis, Gaithersburg