The April 27 Metro article about the American Civil War Museum opening soon in Richmond, “Civil War, from varied angles,” clearly demonstrated that it is important “to reframe the way visitors view this crucial part of American history and the way that past continues to reverberate.”

This innovative approach to displaying and interpreting artifacts and ideas from “the perspectives of women and people of color from both North and South” adds important components to the story that other organizations and governments can use to honor, understand and reimagine this critical period without resorting to strident ideology and rancor. Allowing the issues of this period to be presented and interpreted by historians and other professionals ensures respect and enables all viewpoints to be valued and placed in a context that encourages honest and informed debate.

The Civil War is assuredly America’s unfinished revolution; how it all turns out is up to us, the living, as it should be.

Gordon Berg, Gaithersburg