Regarding the Nov. 18 Metro column “Md. and Va. bridge plan has its risks”:

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and Transportation Secretary Peter K. Rahn joined forces to perpetuate the car culture, reverting to a 20th-century solution to congestion. Mr. Hogan and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) plan to embark on a billion-dollar highway project to revamp the American Legion Bridge. The new bridge will have 12 lanes with four toll lanes, accessible only to the wealthy. This will require widening the adjoining Capital Beltway to keep traffic flowing. Commuters rejoiced until nearby residents realized their homes and businesses could be demolished.

Options such as bus rapid transit are not incorporated in the plan. Part of the project will be funded by a private-public partnership, but taxpayers will likely pay the rest.

The transportation sector is the biggest source of greenhouse-gas emissions. We must reduce the number of vehicles on the road to combat climate change. The Beltway Accord is an outdated remedy to congestion. Mr. Hogan and Mr. Rahn should focus on the several transit possibilities. Mandatory rebates for electric cars and options for telework will seal the deal.

Gail B. Landy, Gaithersburg

