Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and Transportation Secretary Peter K. Rahn joined forces to perpetuate the car culture, reverting to a 20th-century solution to congestion. Mr. Hogan and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) plan to embark on a billion-dollar highway project to revamp the American Legion Bridge. The new bridge will have 12 lanes with four toll lanes, accessible only to the wealthy. This will require widening the adjoining Capital Beltway to keep traffic flowing. Commuters rejoiced until nearby residents realized their homes and businesses could be demolished.