Options such as bus rapid transit are not incorporated in the plan. Part of the project will be funded by a private-public partnership, but taxpayers will likely pay the rest.
AD
AD
The transportation sector is the biggest source of greenhouse-gas emissions. We must reduce the number of vehicles on the road to combat climate change. The Beltway Accord is an outdated remedy to congestion. Mr. Hogan and Mr. Rahn should focus on the several transit possibilities. Mandatory rebates for electric cars and options for telework will seal the deal.
Gail B. Landy, Gaithersburg
AD
AD