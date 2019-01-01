The Dec. 28 Metro article “Goodlatte blocks bill protecting the abused” reported on the maneuvers of outgoing House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) to block a bill that would help Native American women who are victims of domestic violence.

He also blocked a bill that would stop the most egregious acts of animal cruelty, including bestiality. That bill, the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act, was introduced by former House Judiciary Committee chairman Lamar Smith (R-Tex.) and Rep. Ted Deutch (D-Fla.). It had an incredible 284 co-sponsors in the House and passed the Senate by unanimous consent.

But the bill didn’t move in the House because Mr. Goodlatte had a fit when Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) put it on the “suspension calendar” for floor action, and Mr. Goodlatte vowed to never let it pass.

We never heard any substantive reason for Mr. Goodlatte’s opposition. He has a history of opposing just about every kind of animal-welfare reform, even bills that nearly every other lawmaker supports. Humane policies will benefit with Mr. Goodlatte’s departure from Congress.

Holly Gann, Washington

The writer is director of federal affairs

for Animal Wellness Action.