Anti-Semitic fliers were left at doorsteps in various Washington neighborhoods and, as far as I can tell, they were met with shrugs and an affirmation of First Amendment rights by the D.C. police [“Anti-Semitic fliers are left outside homes,” Local Digest, Metro, July 16]. Despite concerns by citizens who were the recipients of such screeds, the police reacted with few aggressive efforts, even though the identity of the perpetrator seems to be known. This person is not considered a threat “at this time,” we are told. Perhaps more detail than a Local Digest item can provide would have been in order to inform people who could be victims of a potential threat becoming kinetic.

I am just wondering what would the official response have been if similarly vile fliers were distributed targeting African Americans or undocumented immigrants. Given the political climate of the day, I venture to say something as muted as we saw accompanied by a lesson in constitutional rights would not have been proffered.

Rob Klein, Gainesville