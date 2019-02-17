Regarding the Feb. 14 news article “Flap could forecast a Democratic divide on Israel”:

There is no “divide” on Israel in the Democratic Party. The vast majority of the party supports Israel, establishment Democrats and traditional moderate liberals alike. There is, however, a divide among the left (not to be confused with liberals), with some of the left supportive of Israel but a large majority not.

But the left is a small segment of the party. Former secretary of state and 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, an establishment Democrat, would have demolished Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in the primaries if it hadn’t been for the controversial baggage she was carrying and her poorly run campaign. As it was, she still managed to pull out a victory over Mr. Sanders.

So there is no divide. Tweets by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) should be called out by Congress for their anti-Semitic tone. We would expect no less if a member of Congress tweeted racist remarks. The same applies to anti-Semitism.

Robert J. Firestone, New York