The July 17 editorial “Minimum wage winners and losers” relied on the unjustified and unsustained argument that increased wages lead to employers reducing the number of jobs available. In good economic times and bad, this has been the argument of the National Restaurant Association, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other groups arguing for business owners.

The fundamental answer in good times and bad is that employers hire the number of workers they need if they can find qualified workers, send jobs to wherever people will work for near-starvation wages and reduce the need for employees with automation and other productivity strategies. Employers do not give jobs out of the kindness of their hearts.

In this current economy with very low unemployment and slowly rising wages, employers are fully motivated to reduce the need for employees and to search further to get the employees they need. Furthermore, consider that raising the minimum wage expands the domestic market. Low-income people pay off their debts and spend for necessities when they earn more. Quick money turnaround is economic stimulus leading to the need for more workers. Finally, the Federal Reserve is saying our nation needs a little more inflation. I don’t agree, but assuming the Fed is right, increasing the minimum wage will raise the cost of goods and services a little and make the Fed happy.

Pat Conover, Silver Spring

