On Jan. 10, after community members shared their thoughts, the Arlington School Board voted to change Arlington’s Washington-Lee High School, where I am a junior, to Washington-Liberty. Although necessary in my view, this development has proved incredibly alienating, which is especially relevant in a county that emphasizes its sense of community.

This change was intended to exemplify the diversity of the school and the county and provide security for students made uncomfortable by the name in the wake of events such as the Charlottesville protests. Despite good intentions, this process has effectively divided the county as I see it. Watching the school board meeting, I saw the frustration of the alumni and others who opposed the name change, confused at the sudden distortion of their high school experience that they hold close and frustrated in the lack of community involvement in this decision. As a student, I sympathize with the feelings of many of my classmates who feel that Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, overwhelmingly seen as the face of the Confederacy, should not be representative of our school.

I believe that the name change was very essential and personally feel satisfied with Liberty. The word symbolizes the diversity that Arlington County has been able to foster. However, whether because of the process executed by the board or the content of the name, this change has effectively split the community, negating much good that was intended.

Elijah Roggen, Arlington