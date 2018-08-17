I was initially heartened to read the Aug. 12 obituary for Arsène Tchakarian, “Fought for French resistance in WWII,” which described a heroic historical story that few of us had heard. But then I reached the part that noted that Tchakarian was a survivor of the Armenian genocide. The obituary put quotes around the word “genocide” and gave equal time to Turkish denialism. Three of my four grandparents narrowly escaped being killed and lost most of their families and all their property during the Armenian genocide. I have read The Post for many years, and I have noticed that on the occasions when the Armenian genocide comes up, The Post almost always frames it as a matter of debate rather than the historical fact that it is. It’s deeply insulting and, given the context of the obituary, ironic, because one of the most famous quotes about the Armenian genocide is the remark attributed to Adolf Hitler, “Who remembers now the extermination of the Armenians?”

Karine Jegalian, Garrett Park