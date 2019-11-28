According to Gary Abernathy’s Nov. 26 Tuesday Opinion essay, “ ‘Let the voters decide’ isn’t just a talking point,” Republican senators think President Trump released the Ukraine aid package on Sept. 11 because the senators themselves had finally persuaded him to release it, not because of the whistleblower complaint. An established fact that seems to support this belief is that Mr. Trump called Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) on Aug. 31 and told him, “Ron, I understand your position [on the aid]. We’re reviewing it now, and you’ll probably like my final decision.” However, contrary to Mr. Trump’s statement to Mr. Johnson, no “review” of the proposed aid could have then been underway. Witnesses from the State Department, the Defense Department and the National Security Council have testified that the reviews had been completed much earlier and that no one was then doing a further review.