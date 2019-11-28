According to Gary Abernathy’s Nov. 26 Tuesday Opinion essay, “ ‘Let the voters decide’ isn’t just a talking point,” Republican senators think President Trump released the Ukraine aid package on Sept. 11 because the senators themselves had finally persuaded him to release it, not because of the whistleblower complaint. An established fact that seems to support this belief is that Mr. Trump called Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) on Aug. 31 and told him, “Ron, I understand your position [on the aid]. We’re reviewing it now, and you’ll probably like my final decision.” However, contrary to Mr. Trump’s statement to Mr. Johnson, no “review” of the proposed aid could have then been underway. Witnesses from the State Department, the Defense Department and the National Security Council have testified that the reviews had been completed much earlier and that no one was then doing a further review.

A far more likely reason for Mr. Trump’s assurance is that he had by then learned that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would soon make the announcement he wanted. In return, Mr. Trump would release the aid. Republican senators seem to think that Trump tells the truth when he talks to them, even though he lies to everyone else.

William C. Lane, Fairfax

Gary Abernathy’s Nov. 26 op-ed provided four reasons it is unlikely that a single Senate Republican would vote to impeach the president. Without dismissing the validity of his arguments, I found the reasoning in the Nov. 26 editorial “Enablers of constitutional degradation” to be more persuasive. Unless Republicans, whether in Congress or the electorate, can put the country ahead of their party, I fear the rampant sycophancy described in the editorial also provides a better argument for Mr. Abernathy’s optimism with regard to the upcoming election.

Don Boselovic, Vienna