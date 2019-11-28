A far more likely reason for Mr. Trump’s assurance is that he had by then learned that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would soon make the announcement he wanted. In return, Mr. Trump would release the aid. Republican senators seem to think that Trump tells the truth when he talks to them, even though he lies to everyone else.
William C. Lane, Fairfax
Gary Abernathy’s Nov. 26 op-ed provided four reasons it is unlikely that a single Senate Republican would vote to impeach the president. Without dismissing the validity of his arguments, I found the reasoning in the Nov. 26 editorial “Enablers of constitutional degradation” to be more persuasive. Unless Republicans, whether in Congress or the electorate, can put the country ahead of their party, I fear the rampant sycophancy described in the editorial also provides a better argument for Mr. Abernathy’s optimism with regard to the upcoming election.
Don Boselovic, Vienna