That the gunman targeted Asian spas, and that six of his victims were Asian women, is evidence to many in the Asian American community — already reeling from a surge in incidents of discrimination, harassment and assault — that this was a crime born of bigotry against Asians or women or both. “It looked like a hate crime to me . . . it’s difficult to see it as anything but that,” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said on “Anderson Cooper 360” on Thursday.

Authorities say the investigation is continuing, and no determination has been made. But FBI Director Christopher A. Wray told NPR that the shootings don’t seem linked to race. Police in Cherokee County, where one spa was located, said the gunman told them he had a “sexual addiction” and the attacks were a way to eliminate temptation. Having a “bad day” was how the department’s spokesman assessed the gunman’s actions — a remark that has been widely derided and got him removed from the case, but that also perversely gave more humanity to the shooter than to those who lost their lives.

So let us not overlook them. Xiaojie Tan, owner of Young’s Asian Massage, who was killed two days before her 50th birthday and leaves behind a daughter who recently graduated from college. “A kind sweet person,” said one friend. Delaina Ashley Yuan, 33, mother of a 13-year-old son and an 8-month-old daughter, who was killed while having a couples massage with her husband. “My eyes hurt so bad because I’ve been crying so much,” said her grieving sister. Paul Andre Michels, 54, businessman and U.S. Army veteran, described by his brother as a “very hard-working, loving man.” Little has been revealed about Daoyou Feng, 44, Soon Chung Park, 74, or Suncha Kim, 69; but they too must not be forgotten.

Then there was Hyun Jung Grant, 51 who was remembered by one of her two sons as working hard to support them after immigrating from Korea. “She wasn’t just my mother. She was my friend,” said her 23-year-old son, Randy Park. Remarkably, a GoFundMe page he established collected more than $1.2 million in donations from nearly 30,000 people in just 16 hours — a measure of the outpouring of compassion triggered by the shooting. Wrote Mr. Park: “My mother can rest easy knowing I have the support of the world with me.”

