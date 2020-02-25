The question of permitting the Atlantic Coast Pipeline went to the Supreme Court this week. The Feb. 24 Metro article “High court may decide pipeline’s fate in Va.” quoted the skeptical voices of Virginia lawmakers, advocates and the state’s attorney general, who said the pipeline’s rationale “does not withstand scrutiny.” Here are some market facts that back up their judgment. This pipeline is not needed.

• The United States is awash with natural gas. There is oversupply in Europe and Asia. Oversupply is everywhere. Europe’s higher price for natural gas won’t matter.

• Demand is flat. Utilities are over-purchasing gas. They will soon be left with stranded assets like those now plaguing the coal industry.

• Appalachian frackers have never seen positive cash flows. Shares in Appalachia companies have plummeted.

• Chevron is writing off at least $5 billion, after-tax, in shale assets in Appalachia and has begun sales efforts for its Appalachian holdings.  

A respectful and prudent owner would reevaluate the 2013 decision to build this now nearly $8 billion gas pipeline. Instead of continuing the fight to build a gas bridge to nowhere, and trying to find a suitable “degree of injury” to the mountains, to the rivers and to historic black communities along the route, an astute owner would refocus its efforts on building a truly clean energy future.

Jane Twitmyer, Roseland, Va.