• The United States is awash with natural gas. There is oversupply in Europe and Asia. Oversupply is everywhere. Europe’s higher price for natural gas won’t matter.
• Demand is flat. Utilities are over-purchasing gas. They will soon be left with stranded assets like those now plaguing the coal industry.
• Appalachian frackers have never seen positive cash flows. Shares in Appalachia companies have plummeted.
• Chevron is writing off at least $5 billion, after-tax, in shale assets in Appalachia and has begun sales efforts for its Appalachian holdings.
A respectful and prudent owner would reevaluate the 2013 decision to build this now nearly $8 billion gas pipeline. Instead of continuing the fight to build a gas bridge to nowhere, and trying to find a suitable “degree of injury” to the mountains, to the rivers and to historic black communities along the route, an astute owner would refocus its efforts on building a truly clean energy future.
Jane Twitmyer, Roseland, Va.