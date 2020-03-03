I was an assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia from 1969 to 1989, serving as a supervisor for at least 10 of those years. Most of the 65 signatures approving the letter were former colleagues who remain friends of mine. A draft of the letter was sent to 146 former assistant U.S. attorneys, and I and 80 others declined to sign it — that’s more than 55 percent.
I believe former deputy attorney general George J. Terwilliger III had it right in his Feb. 20 Thursday Opinion column, “Barr was only doing his job.” While decisions made by prosecutors deserve a strong degree of deference, they’re subject to review, especially in high-profile cases such as the Stone case. And there was nothing improper in the attorney general weighing in on this matter.
Charles H. Roistacher, Potomac