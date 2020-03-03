The Feb. 28 Metro article “Acting U.S. attorney for D.C. gets alumni plea” described a letter dated Feb. 26 delivered to acting U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia Timothy Shea from more than 60 former federal prosecutors in that office. The letter is the latest in a series of salvos highly critical of Attorney General William P. Barr’s involvement in the Roger Stone sentencing. The letter asks that Mr. Shea “resist any and all political interference by either the President or the Attorney General,” “investigate vigorously . . . violations of federal criminal law regardless of . . . political affiliation” and not be used as a “tool” to “favor the politically connected.”

I was an assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia from 1969 to 1989, serving as a supervisor for at least 10 of those years. Most of the 65 signatures approving the letter were former colleagues who remain friends of mine. A draft of the letter was sent to 146 former assistant U.S. attorneys, and I and 80 others declined to sign it — that’s more than 55 percent. 

 I believe former deputy attorney general George J. Terwilliger III had it right in his Feb. 20 Thursday Opinion column, “Barr was only doing his job.” While decisions made by prosecutors deserve a strong degree of deference, they’re subject to review, especially in high-profile cases such as the Stone case. And there was nothing improper in the attorney general weighing in on this matter.

Charles H. Roistacher, Potomac